Lily Women's Tunics BGE - Beige & Green Floral Velvet Button-Up - Women & Plus

Beige & Green Floral Velvet Button-Up - Women & Plus. Opt for a luxurious look in this button-up boasting velvet material that shimmers softly as it catches the light. A hint of stretch promises ongoing comfort and the eye-catching pattern is sure to summon second glances. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size M: 33'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 34.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported