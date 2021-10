Navy & Heather Gray Color Block Notch Neck Varsity Sweatshirt - Women & Plus. Itch no longer for reliable comfort when you style this varsity sweatshirt that's designed in looses-fit silhouette to outlast your daylong desires. See how to measure here. Size S: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips88% polyester / 12% rayonMachine wash; hang dryImported