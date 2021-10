Black & Rust Paisley & Floral V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top - Women & Plus. Infuse some print into your wardrobe with this long-sleeve tunic cut with a neck-elongating collar and hip-skimming hem. Made for ZulilySize S: 28.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.