Navy & White Polka Dot Boatneck Top - Women & Plus. Awash with a ditsy print, this stretch-infused swing top adds sweet character to your breezy options. Note: This style runs large. Please refer to size chart.Size S: 27" long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'7" tall; 33" chest; 24.5" waist; 35.5" hips94% polyester / 6% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported