Charcoal & Tan Leopard Contrast V-Neck Top - Women & Plus. Spot a new pick for casual weekends in this relaxed v-neck top styled with bright leopard-print contrast for visual flair. Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hipsSelf: 98% polyester / 2% spandexContrast: 95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported