Ivory & Khaki Leopard-Detail Scoop Neck Sleeveless Pocket Tunic - Women. From casual bike rides to weekend grocery store visits, keep your everyday style comfortable with this soft sleeveless tunic decorated with a stylish curved hem and leopard-print pocket. Necklace not includedSize S: 30'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32'' chest; 25'' waist; 35'' hips95% rayon / 5% spandexHand washAssembled in the USA using imported materials