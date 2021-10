Red Leopard Crisscross V-Neck Bishop-Sleeve Top - Women. Keep your Saturday style on trend with the crisp crisscrossing craft of this top that sports roomy leopard-patterned bishop sleeves. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 23.23'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported