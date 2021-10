Green Plaid Pocket Roll-Tab Longline Button-Up Tunic - Women. Shifting temperatures won't pose a worry when you wear this sweeping plaid button-up tunic flanked by tab sleeves you can style long or rolled to suit the weather. A chest pocket welcomes small essentials like your lipstick and your keys. Size S: 32.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hem70% cotton / 30% polyesterHand washImported