Black Sleeveless Surplice Tunic - Women & Plus. Refresh your look effortlessly thanks to the versatile solid hue of this figure-flattering high-waist tunic. The stretch-blend design makes this a casual essential to enhance your wardrobe. Size S: 31.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 32'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials