Mustard Top - Women. Complement your skinny jeans or leggings with this asymmetric top that's cut with a side slit for modern eye-catching appeal. Model (wearing size S): 5'6'' tall; 34'' chest; 26'' waist; 34'' hipsSize S: 31'' from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported