This floor-length wonder is the ultimate beauty and will make anyone feel like a true goddess, with its' super flattering high waist skirt and the halter neck that fastened in the nape of the neck by long silk ties which fall down the length of the back. Yet another wardrobe winner to ensure you'll be the best-dressed guest at any event - just try not to upstage the bride! Details 100% Turquoise Silk Sand-washed Satin Zip in back of the skirt This item was handmade and treated with a special wash making each garment completely unique. Cut on the bias for an effortless drape Full length 100% silk Dry clean only Women's Turquoise Silk The Goddess Dress Large Valle & Vik