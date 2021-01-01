Timex Women's TWG013800 IQ+ Move Activity Tracker Brown Leather Strap Smartwatch Set With Extra Black Silicone Strap

Adjustable brown 18mm genuine leather strap with quick-release spring bars fits up to 7.5-inch wrist circumference; extra black silicone strap Gray dial with gold-tone hour markers; sub-dial displays activity; Perfect Date displayed along bezel Track steps, distance, calories burned & sleep metrics; sync with your phone via Bluetooth Gray 37mm brass case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up watch dial Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling