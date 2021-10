The CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Twill Bermuda Shorts are versatile enough to wear anywhere. They are soft and offer a casual, yet polished look with their relaxed fit and elastic waistband with drawcord. Fit & Design: Relaxed fit shorts Cotton Twill fabric is soft and casual but polished Mid rise waist Modern Bermuda length Comfortable elastic waistband with drawcord Front pockets Logo heatseal at center back yoke Additional Details: Inseam: 8”