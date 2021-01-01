TYR Women's Twisted Bra Controlfit Swimsuit, Size 10, Black

A swimsuit designed for your active lifestyle, the TYR® Twisted Bra Controlfit Swimsuit combines feminine and function. Swim-ready features like UPF sun protection and built-in cups create a one-piece that keeps you prepared. Constructed of Durafast Elite fabric and fully lined, this suit has got you covered while ensuring lasting comfort. Adjust your straps for a custom fit while a twisted detail at the bust enhances your figure. FEATURES: Classic cut one-piece with medium neckline UPF 50+ provides sun protection Constructed of Durfast Elite fabric Chlorine proof with 100% colorfast Fully lined with modest coverage ensures lasting comfort Built-in contour cups enhances shape and offers support Straps are adjustable for a personalized fit Twisted fabric detail at the bust 300+ hours of performance Anti-microbial lining offers freshness Fabric: 94% polyester, 6% spandex Style: TTBKD7AH