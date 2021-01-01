Jason Wu Women's Two-Tone Crepe Sheath Dress - Black - Size 4

Exquisite details and a delicate touch elevates the understated sophistication of this sleeveless crepe sheath dress. Its black bodice has a gathered finish to highlight your waist, while a chic white skirt is topped with an asymmetrically pleated waistband. Bateau neckline Sleeveless Concealed back zip Gathered waist Front slit Acetate/viscose Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT Sheath silhouette About 46". Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Designer Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Jason Wu. Color: Black. Size: 4.