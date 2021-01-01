StringKing Women's Type 4 Mesh Kit, Black

The new standard for women's lacrosse mesh. Designed to be softer and more responsive, the StringKing® Women’s Type 4 Mesh delivers better feel, more control, and faster shots. Feel Built softer and with an open channel to create a more responsive pocket for easier catching and better cradling Control Tri-Twist™ technology increases the texture and elasticity which helps cushion and grip the ball to give more contro. Speed Super-lightweight and aerodynamic material helps give you quicker hands and faster shots Kit Includes: Sidewall and top string Shooting Strings