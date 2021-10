Features of the Under Armour Women's UA Infinite Rain Parka UA Storm Technology repels water to protect your gear from the elements 2.5 Layer bonded fabric with a durable, smooth exterior is super lightweight 100% Waterproof and breathable with fully taped seams 10k/10k rating Windproof construction shields you from the elements Adjustable hood Oversized, secure zip hand pockets Dropped, shaped hem with back vent Fabric Details 100% Polyester