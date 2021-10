A coyly hidden wedge brings a fashion-forward update to a fan-favorite boot featuring plush genuine shearling at the toggle-cinched split shaft. The insole is lined with UGGplush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling, while a Treadlite by UGG sole provides cushioned comfort. Style Name: UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot (Women). Style Number: 6044597.