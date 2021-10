Attack pins in style with the adidas Women’s Ultimate365 adistar Ankle Golf Pants. Featuring a power mesh waistband for a snug, comfortable fit, they're made of stretchy fabric for unrestricted motion on every drive. Extra pockets stash ball markers, tees and scorecards. Design Details Stretchy fabric construction provides unrestricted motion Wide, power mesh waistband for a snug, comfortable fit Front slip-in pockets Back welt pockets Secret ball pocket on hip below waistband Cropped length