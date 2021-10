Sporty style and wonderful stretchable comfort come together in the Skechers Ultra Flex First Take Sneaker. This slip-on features a soft woven Skech-Knit upper with an Air Cooled Memory Foam® insole. Features and Benefits Air Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned comfort insole Stretch Fit® design for sock-like comfort Soft woven Skech-Knit stretchable upper Highly flexible Ultra Flex midsole and rubber traction outsole