adidas Women's Ultraboost Guard Trail Running Shoes, Black

Take comfort to the trails with the adidas Women’s Ultraboost Guard trail running shoes. Ken sweat zones keep your feet breathing while a flexible outsole gives a responsive, cushioned ride. DESIGN: adidas® Primeknit textile upper Lightweight for an adaptive feel IN-SHOE COMFORT: Fitcounter heel for an unrestricted fit Stretchweb outsole flexes naturally for an energized ride DURABILITY & TRACTION: Continental™ Rubber gives you superior traction All terrain outsole ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Shoe Type: Neutral Midsole Drop: 0.4 in Weight: 9.5 oz