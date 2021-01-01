SANKOM Women's Underwear - Black & Aloe Graduated Compression Shaper Shorts - Women

Black & Aloe Graduated Compression Shaper Shorts - Women. Designed to lift and contour your figure, these high-rise shaper shorts help you step out in confidence. Targeted compression offers different support levels based on where you need control the most: the abdomen, thighs, rear or back. See how it worksFeaturesComfortable compression for support and shapeDesigned to lift and contour the look of the buttocks while wearingHelps provide support for your back while exercisingProvides compression to help support your lower backProduct DetailsSize XS: 5.5'' inseamSize S/M: 6'' inseamSize L/XL: 6.5'' inseamSize XXL: 7'' inseamHigh-rise45.6% nylon / 33.3% rayon / 21.1% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported