Red & Teal Bow-Accent Boyshorts Set - Women & Plus. Refresh your collection of base-layer basics with this assorted set of boyshorts crafted with a stretchy cotton-blend fabric. Includes one pair of red, one pair of pink, one pair of beige, one pair of teal, one pair of white and one pair of black boyshorts (six pieces total)95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported