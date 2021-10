Burgundy & Mint Lace Mid-Rise Briefs Set - Women. Refresh your top drawer style a dozen times over with this set of briefs that's built from breathable cotton-blend fabric. A curve-hugging stretch promotes a confidence boosting-fit. Includes one burgundy, one mint, one pink, one gray, one white and one black briefs (six pairs total)Lace92% cotton / 8% spandexHand wash; hang dryImported