Controlbody Women's Underwear BIANCO - Bianco Guaina Firm Compression Shaper Shaper Shorts - Women

Bianco Guaina Firm Compression Shaper Shaper Shorts - Women. These high-waist briefs extend to the knee and offer medium compression that slims your shape by one size. A luxe jacquard design and scalloped edges combine with breathable, stretch-blend fabric and a no-slip waistband to slim your silhouette with a flattering, seamless look. Size note: This item is from a European brand. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit. From the Gold collectionFirm compression86% nylon / 14% elastaneHand wash; dry flatMade in Italy Shipping note: This item is shipping from Italy. Allow extra time for its journey to you.