Mauve & Gray Lace-Accent High-Waist Briefs Set - Women & Plus. A supersoft cotton blend and sultry lace combine in this stretch-enhanced briefs set for a comfortably feminine addition to your foundation rotation. Includes one mauve, one gray, one navy, one red, one white and one black brief (six pairs total)95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported