Women's Underwire Bikini Top - Kona Sol Animal Print M

Give your poolside look a timeless update with the Animal-Print Underwire Bikini Top from Kona Sol™. This underwire bikini top features animal prints for chic appeal, and comes with an underwire design to provide you with support and shaping for a comfortable silhouette. The added spandex lends comfy and stretchy all-day wear, and the removable cups and opaque fabric help you find the perfect fit while providing coverage as needed. Pair with coordinated swim bottoms and layer with a cover-up when lounging poolside. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Animal Icon. Material: Nylon.