La Blanca Women's Underwire Push Up Bikini Swimsuit Top, Olive//Brushstroke Petals, 16W

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Forget your worries and sail away in this trendy bandeau swim top by La Blanca. The favorite sweetheart neckline and bust v-trim are sure to draw attention and compliment your bust. A removable halter can provide support, or be taken off for the minimal bandeau look. Molded cups add extra coverage, and are best supported with the adjustable tie in back SLIMMING PLUS SIZE — The women's plus size swimwear combines chic style with confidence! The customized tummy toning properties create a slimming effect which will have you looking sleek and smooth, on the shore, or at the pool party. Added support and coverage will have you feeling your best SOFT LEAF PRINT — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features a lightly brushed leaf print against a neutral white background CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this La Blanca women's plus size swimwear bandeau bikini top and other styles within the Brushstroke Petals collection!