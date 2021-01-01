adidas,Womens,USA Volleyball Hooded Jacket,Black/White,Small/Tall

Take your love of volleyball beyond the court. Its soft French terry build and drop shoulders make this adidas hoodie ideal for relaxing in. Moisture-managing AEROREADY is also there, just in case your downtime shifts up a gear. The USA Volleyball logo on Regular fit is wider at the body, with a straight silhouette Made from water-absorbant materials designed to wick sweat away from your body, adidas AEROREADY keeps you feeling dry as you move Full zip with drawcord-adjustable hood for customizable coverage; Banded cuffs and hem for a snug feel This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials