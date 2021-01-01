adidas Women's UV ¼-Zip Golf Pullover, XL, White

Wind may affect your drive, but it wont affect your comfort in the adidas® Women’s UV ¼-Zip Golf Pullover. The WIND-RDY® fabric with AEROREADY® moisture-absorbing technology will keep the wind at bay while keeping you dry and comfortable all day. Technology: WIND-RDY® wind-resistant fabric will keep you warm all day AEROREADY® moisture-absorbing technology to keep you dry and comfortable UPF 50+ protection to prevent sunburn Design Details: Mock neck collar creates a feminine silhouette ¼-zip design for a customized fit and easy layering Curved hem for added coverage adidas® logo on lower-right hem Style: FP8630