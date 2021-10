Keep your skin safe in the Slazenger Women's UV ¼-Zip Golf Pullover. Don’t worry about those cool, but sunny days, because the UPF 50+ UV protection will shield you from the sun’s harmful rays. Technology UPF 50+ UV protection against the sun’s harmful rays Design Details Mock neck for added coverage Hidden, ¼-zip design for easy adjustability Slazenger® heatseal logo on back neck