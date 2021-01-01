Women's V-Neck Lounge Pullover Sweater - Stars Above Light Gray M

Kick back and enjoy off-duty days at home in chic style with the V-Neck Lounge Pullover Sweater from Stars Above™. Made from our Simply Cozy fabric with a hint of spandex, this regular-fit pullover sweater feels soft against your skin, ensuring you stay warm and comfy from nighttime rituals to your morning routine. Showcasing soft textured detailing for an on-trend look, this lounge pullover sweater features a flattering deep V-neckline, along with ribbed hem and cuffs for a snug fit. There’s simply nothing better than relaxing at the end of the day in loungewear just as comfy as it is chic, and this pullover sweater will be an instant hit in your wardrobe. Color: Light Gray. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.