Long-sleeve pullover sweater adorned with an allover rib-knit construction in a solid hue. Midweight fabric keeps you cozy and comfy throughout the day, while the V-neckline polishes off the look. Side vents lend extra flair, amped further by the dropped shoulders. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. Size: XXL. Color: Dusty Mauve. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.