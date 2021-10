24Seven Comfort Apparel Women's V-Neck Swing Tunic Top. Featuring 3/4-length sleeves, this tunic top by 24seven Comfort Apparel is a must-have with its V-shaped neckline, flared swing shape, and relaxed fit. This simple top can be worn as an easy look on its own or layered under a cute cardigan. Available in 7 classic colors, it is made from a soft and comfortable machine washable material.