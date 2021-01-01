From journee collection

Journee Collection Womens Valentina Pumps Block Heel, 7 1/2 Medium, Beige

$64.99
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

The crisscross toe straps and synthetic cork block heel are fabulous on the Valentina sandal from Journee Collection. This chic sandal features bold studded details and an ankle strap with a fashionable square buckle. Its 1 Â½" platform completes the look. Thanks to a cushioned insole and treaded bottom sole, you can take these sandals anywhere and be comfortable and stable. Available in a beautiful floral pattern.Features: LightweightClosure Type: StrapPlatform Shoe Height: 1 1/2 InchesShoe Heel Height: 3 InchesUpper/Outer Base Material: 100% PolyuretheneShoe Lining Material: PolyurethaneSole Material Content: 100% SyntheticToe Type: Open ToeShoe Strap Type: Adjustable BuckleCare: Spot CleanHeel Style: Block HeelCountry of Origin: Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com