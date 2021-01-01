The Rocky Mountain Underground Women's Valhalla 107 Wood Ski is a an all-mountain ski for big mountain Performance. The low rise Rocker, longer radius and effective edge take on a whole range of terrain from fresh Snow to your favorite groomed run. Great for skiers who want one ski that does it all, its Poplar Wood core is responsive and complemented by extra durable, thick edges. ABS sidewall protection fights against damage so you can really rip it whenever you want. Take on big mountain terrain with the confidence of professionals. Features of Rocky Mountain Underground Valhalla 107 Wood Ski The Valhalla 107 has added a longer radius and more effective edge from its predecessor (Valhalla 104) to increase stability and speed. Its matched with a brand new low rise Rocker to allow it to slash pow and carve groomers from top to bottom. The Valhalla 107 was designed by women for ripping! RMU enlisted the help of Olympian Keri Herman and the local Breckenridge community of female skiers to design a big mountain ski perfect for any condition. Built to last w/ a Responsive Poplar Wood core, Indestructible Beech-Wood mounting plate, Extra durable 2.2mm thick edges, and Pleasantly damp tip-to-tail triaxial weave fiberglass laminate 8.5mm ABS side wall for impact protection w/ Extra-reinforced VDS rubber Extra hard and fast OKULEN 7150-C graphite-sintered base material 17.5m with Blended Progressive Golden Radius Camber-400mm (Tip) - 1000mm (Camber) - 320mm (Tail) Rocker-57.5mm Tip Height - 40mm Tail Height