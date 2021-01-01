Under Armour Women's Vanish Softball Pants, Medium, White

FEATURES: Fit Profile: Streamlined (Not too tight or too loose) Performance Fabric: Delivers a lightweight, durable feel that’s optimized for gameday comfort UA® Microthread Technology: Helps dry fabric faster while managing to avoid clinging and stretching Moisture-Wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry Mesh paneling integration behind the leg delivers added breathability Seven belt loops, working fly and double front enclosure helps you find a more personalized fit Stretch-engineered waistband for superior mobility and comfort Open back pockets Inseam: 17.5’’ WASHING INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash warm with like colors Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed Tumble dry low Do not iron Do not use softeners Do not dry clean