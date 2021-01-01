The Atomic Women's Vantage 75 + M 10 GW G Skis is a frontside ski for beginner and intermediate skiers who want a lightweight, reliable ride on piste. The Energy Backbone and Prolite Construction work together to reinforce the ski and create powerful edge grip when and where you need it without adding extra weight. Whether you're carving in Snow or hardpack, this ski and its M 10 GW binding work together to create a day on the mountain where you can do just about anything with confident power. Features of the Atomic Women's Vantage 75 + M 10 GW G Skis Prolite: Way of building skis and boots that turns traditional thinking on its head, It starts with the Slimmest possible profile and then it builds up reinforcements in key Areas where strength is needed G?? like the Energy Backbone down each boot spine and ski edge Energy backbone Cap sidewall Densolite Core: Foam core that's agile and dampens vibrations G?? for effortless skiing Structured Topsheet: Our topsheets Are lightweight and Highly resistant (made 50% from rapeseed oil)