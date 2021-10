Faux pearls adorn this clutch crafted from raffia and leather. Foldover with magnet closure Silvertone hardware One outside slip pocket One inside card slot Textile lining Authenticity card included Raffia and leather Made in Italy SIZE Removable chain strap, 19.5" drop 8"W x 5"H x 1"D. Center Core - Luxury Handbags > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Jimmy Choo. Color: Natural.