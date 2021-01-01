The North Face Women's VECTIV Escape Shoe - 7 - TNF Black / Micro Chip Grey

The North Face Women's VECTIV Escape Shoe is a lightweight sneaker for all-terrain running and hiking. Lightweight seamless knit Uppers provide a breathable sock-like Fit and TPU overlays offer durable Performance without added bulk. The VECTIV Midsole, responsive 3D TPU plate, and Rockered profile work together to push you forward with an efficient stride, and all of this sits atop a versatile Surface Control Outsole for excellent traction on uphills, downhills, trail, or pavement. Features of The North Face Women's VECTIV Escape Shoe Upper: Seamless circular-knit Upper Lightweight and protective TPU overlays Ghillie lacing system Additional heel eyelet for a secure Fit 3D-Molded heel counter OrthoLite Footbed Sole Unit: VECTIV Technology designed to maximize energy on the trail Dual-Density 3D TPU plate underfoot for multi-directional stability and forward propulsion Rocker Midsole geometry engineered to create long-lasting forward propulsion Lightweight ground-contact EVA foam 6 mm Toe-to-heel offset Surface Control rubber Outsole optimized for trail running 3.5 mm Lugs for a rugged grip across all types of terrain