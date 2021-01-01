The North Face Women's VECTIV Exploris FUTURELIGHT Shoe - 7.5 - Meld Grey / Emberglow Orange

The North Face Women's VECTIV Exploris FUTURELIGHT Shoe is a low cut hiking shoe made for life on the trails. Cordura Uppers give you the toughness needed for rugged trail use, and the FUTURELIGHT membrane gives you waterproof breathable Performance in a sleek package. With VECTIV Midsole cushioning, a responsive TPU plate, and a forward-pushing Rocker profile, these shoes offer a smooth and stable ride whether you're taking it slow or picking up the pace for a trail run. Features of The North Face Women's VECTIV Exploris FUTURELIGHT Shoe Upper: Abrasion-resistant Cordura ripstop mesh Breathable-waterproof FUTURELIGHT membrane Ghillie lacing system Integrated, protective toe cap, rand and heel overlay OrthoLite X55 Footbed made with 5% recycled rubber content Sole Unit: VECTIV Technology designed to maximize energy on the trail Single-Density 3D TPU plate underfoot aides multi-directional stability Rocker geometry Midsole for long-lasting forward propulsion High-rebound single-Density EVA Midsole Surface Control rubber Outsole optimized for hiking 4 mm Lugs