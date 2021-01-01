The North Face Women's VECTIV Taraval Shoe - 9 - Micro Chip Grey / Fiesta Red

The North Face Women's VECTIV Taraval Shoe is a versatile, cushioned shoe that moves you easily between urban adventure and light day hikes. The thick Midsole truly delivers, keeping your energy up while each step remains stable, while incorporating Rocker geometry to maintain a constant forward propulsion. The synthetic leather and mesh Upper drives a retro style that works on and off trail and maintains breathability. Let the Surface Control rubber Outsole take you just about anywhere, trusting 4mm lugs to a wide variety of terrain. Features of The North Face Women's VECTIV Taraval Shoe Upper: Combination of synthetic leather and mesh Durable and protective overlays Breathable mesh materials Wide ghillie lacing system OrthoLite X55 Footbed made with 5% recycled rubber content Sole Unit: VECTIV Technology designed to maximize energy on the trail 3D TPU plate underfoot for multi-directional stability and forward propulsion Rocker Midsole geometry engineered to create long-lasting forward propulsion Lightweight EVA foam 6 mm Toe-to-heel offset Surface Control rubber Outsole optimized for the trail 4 mm Lugs for a rugged grip across all types of terrain