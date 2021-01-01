The Dr. Martens unisex 2976 Chelsea boot is a slick, uncompromisingly fashion-forward look for both men and women. With a sure fit and an easy-on, easy-off elasticized ankle, it's a versatile boot that works with everything. A certified Vegan boot, in synthetic leather— no animal products were used in the making of this footwear. It's constructed on our iconic AirWair™ air-cushioned Bouncing Soles, which is oil and fat resistant, with good abrasion and slip resistance. | Dr. Martens, Women's Vegan 2976 Chelsea Boots in Cherry Red, Size 5