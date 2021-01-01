Reflexone's Luxury cycling short with new contour fit. The B-confident range sculpts and shapes the body with smart seaming and a hidden tummy control panel, ensuring maximum comfort and a flattering fit. Made from recycled post-consumer certified plastic fibre. Mainly plastic bottle yarn from certified manufacturers, with fair trading conditions and sustainable opportunities ensured in all stages of production. Care Wash at 30° Air dry only, just lay me flat! (tumble drying creates 75% of the carbon footprint of a garment. Let's look after our planet). Turn the fabric inside out. Use an iron preheated to a low heat setting to remove any wrinkles. The sustainable Polyamide fabric has the feel of soft cotton, yet unlike cotton, it is waterproof and breathable, helping your body maintain a comfortable temperature and wick away moisture. 5% of Reflexone profits go to the The Bee Foundation - Brain Aneurysm Research. Women's Vegan Green Cotton B-Confident Recycled Material Cycling Short - Misty Jade XXL Reflexone