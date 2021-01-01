Dakota Dress is made from the finest organic cotton jersey with an ultra-soft brushed surface in earthy pale green colour. It is the perfect Resort wear dress for a lazy summer's day. The design is fitted, with short rolled up sleeves and an open rounded V - neckline making it perfect for casual summer styling. 96% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton 4% Elastane Medium weight jersey fabric 170g/m2 Styling: Designed for a fitted style, can go a size up for more relaxed fit. Can easily wear the back as a front to change the look of the neckline. Care Instructions: Wash 30° Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on low temperature Do not dry clean Wash inside out with similar colours Women's Vegan Green Cotton Dakota Organic Dress Medium Coco & Kandy