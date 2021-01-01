Frida is a basic top made from 55% hemp/45% organic cotton with half sleeves. The 220gsm jersey fabric with a mix of hemp and organic cotton is very charming to the skin. Hemp is anti-bacterial, anti-allergic and thermo-active giving it a truly feeling to wear. Frida is made in Portugal and dyed without hazardous chemicals. All labels are made from cotton instead of nylon and it comes packaged in paper instead of plastic. Machine wash at 30 degrees delicate cycle at low spin. Hang to dry. Women's Vegan Yellow/Orange Cotton Má Hemp Wear - Hemp Half Sleeve Top Frida - Lemon Ice Small MÁ Hemp Wear