Trendy tartan poncho! The vegan leather shirt collar and the front zipper provides this tartar poncho a much more stylish look. The butterfly-shaped colorful & shiny brooch adds an extra layer of style. The poncho has a square cut with fringes on the ham. The back of the poncho is slightly longer than the front creating an asymmetric look on the sides. Care: Dry clean only Composition: 100% Cotton Women's Vegan Cotton Khaki Tartan Poncho With Leather Cutaway Shirt Collar Lalipop Design