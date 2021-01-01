Morita is a high-waist, corduroy wrap skirt with a regular fit. It has two side pockets, adjustable waist with two buttons. The 320gsm 55% hemp/45% organic cotton corduroy is very soft and wears comfortably on the skin. Morita is made in Portugal and dyed without hazardous chemicals. All labels are made from cotton instead of nylon and it comes packaged in paper instead of plastic. For a complete outfit check out our overshirt Savina made from the same hemp corduroy. Machine washable at 30 degrees, wash on a delicate cycle at low spin speed. Women's Vegan Green Cotton Má Hemp Wear - Morita Wrap Skirt - Pine Small MÁ Hemp Wear