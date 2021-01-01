Super stretch with double layer front for full coverage, single layer back panel to keep it breathable, racerback. You'll live in this super stretchy, organic cotton and spandex racer back crop. It is both a great top for yoga workouts and day to night outfits, featuring a double layer front and single layer back for full coverage and breathability. Wear it with the JOGGERS 001 and the BRIEF 002 or with a tight fitting midi skirt and heels. Designed and ethically made in Los Angeles. 92% Organic Cotton & 8% Spandex. Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry/tumble dry low Women's Vegan Black Cotton Sportcrop 002 - Beige Large black white beige