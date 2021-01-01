From reer3
Women's Vegan Black Cotton Sweatshirt Logo Print White Stripe Organic XL REER3
Casual designer sweatshirt made of GOTS certified organic cotton in black with white logo print on the front. A real statement piece in loose fit, round neck and elastic cuffs. Naturally fairly produced. Details: - Raglan sleeves - Elasticated cuffs - Loose round neck - Logo print - 85 % organic cotton, 15 % recycled polyester We only use certified organic cotton and recycled polyester. The product is made under fair conditions and is certified by the FairWear Foundation. 100% vegan and PETA certified. The print is tested for harmful substances according to Oeko-Tex 100, class 1. Our packaging is 100% plastic-free. W Wash and iron inside out